Limestone County Sheriff's Office warns of pretend deputies; looking for two men

LIMESTONE COUNTY, Ala. – The Limestone County Sheriff’s Office warns residents of people pretending to be deputies and pulling vehicles over, or even knocking on doors to try to get inside homes.

Investigators with the LCSO are looking to identify two white men in their 30s or 40s in an older gold Pontiac car.

Stephen Young, a spokesperson with the Limestone County Sheriff’s Office, encourages residents to always be safe and to be aware of their surroundings. “The motives of these men are unclear at this time, so it’s important that people remain vigilant,” Young said.

Young says if you come in contact with these men, get away, but if you can safely get photos or videos of the car or men it would help in their investigation.

Anyone with any information can contact the Sheriff’s Office at (256) 232-0111.