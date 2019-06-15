Juneteenth Celebrations in Huntsville

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HUNTSVILLE Ala. -- Wednesday, June 19th marks Juneteenth, the oldest known celebration commemorating the end of slavery in the United States. This weekend, Huntsville is celebrating the event.

The celebration will begin at the corner of Holmes Avenue and Church Street, right outside WHNT News 19, for the unveiling of the "Church Street Historic Marker." The marker will commemorate the site of the African American business district. The unveiling is Sunday, June 16th at 2:00 p.m.

The celebration moves to the historic Huntsville Depot and Roundhouse on Church Street in downtown Huntsville from 3-6 p.m. where the Festival of Voices will celebrate the historic corridor of the African American business district. Actors in period costume and life-sized pictures share historical stories. Food trucks offer cuisine from restaurants operating during that period.

Costumed actors will portray Huntsville-Madison County citizens who lived during the 19th and 20th Century.

Come hear their stories and come meet the Buffalo Soldiers: Dr. William Hooper Councill, Xenia Pruitt, Dred Scott, Alex Haley, Sun Ra, Will Mastin, Dr. Burgess Scruggs, Matt Gray, J.F. Drake, Pascal Conley, A.J. Criner, Dr. Robert Shurney, Anna Knight, Dr. Sonnie Hereford III, Bartley Harris, Samuel Lowery, Eva D. Dykes, Johnnie Loujean Dent, Dr. Samuel Beard, Lewis Baxter Moore, Shandy Wesley Jones, Joseph Betts, Veronica Pearson, Joan Cashin, John Brewton, David Osman, Inez Booth, Yvonne Young Clark, Clara Ward Davis, Dulcina DeBerry, Dr. John Cashin, Dr. Joseph Lowery, Dan Tibbs, Henry Claxton Binford, William Gaston, Bertha Palmer Haley, Queen Haley, Fred Wesley, Arna Bontemps, Leroy and Viola Garrett, CC Moore, Chessie Harris, Ezekiel Bell, Robert Carl Bailey, Charles Huggins, Freeman Holifield, John Staten, Mollie Jones Battle, Dr. Burgess Scruggs, Clara Ward Davis, Perry Ward, Daniel Brandon, Jeanette Scissum, Condredge Holloway, Dorothy Holloway, and Harriet Josephine Terry.