Investigation underway after inmate died in the Morgan County Jail

Posted 4:30 pm, June 15, 2019, by , Updated at 05:23PM, June 15, 2019

MORGAN COUNTY, Ala. – The Morgan County Sheriff’s office tweeted jail officials found an inmate unresponsive.

The tweet continued and said emergency crews rendered CPR as they took the inmate to Decatur-Morgan Hospital.

Officials identify the inmate as Jock Jabbar Taylor Jr, 24 of Decatur.

Sheriff Ron Puckett and members of the Command staff are on the scene. The Alabama Bureau of Investigation is also aware of this incident.

The Morgan County Sheriff’s Office said the would release more details soon.

Stay with WHNT News 19 for the latest on-air and online. 

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.