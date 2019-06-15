Investigation underway after inmate died in the Morgan County Jail

MORGAN COUNTY, Ala. – The Morgan County Sheriff’s office tweeted jail officials found an inmate unresponsive.
The tweet continued and said emergency crews rendered CPR as they took the inmate to Decatur-Morgan Hospital.
Officials identify the inmate as Jock Jabbar Taylor Jr, 24 of Decatur.
Sheriff Ron Puckett and members of the Command staff are on the scene. The Alabama Bureau of Investigation is also aware of this incident.
The Morgan County Sheriff’s Office said the would release more details soon.
Stay with WHNT News 19 for the latest on-air and online.
34.605770 -86.987393