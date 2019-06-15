Florence Police investigate fatal wreck on Gresham Road

Photo: Florence Police Department

FLORENCE, Ala. – Florence Police and Florence Fire & Rescue responded to a fatal crash on Gresham Road, near Seville Street, on Saturday.

Florence Police tells WHNT News 19 emergency crews took both drivers to North Alabama Medical Center where one person died as a result of their injuries.

Authorities haven’t released the person’s name yet due to the family being notified.

This crash remains under investigation.

