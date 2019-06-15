× Authorities arrest man, searching for another involved in Jackson County kidnapping

JACKSON COUNTY, Ala. – The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office has arrested one man and is searching for another involved in a Friday morning kidnapping.

Officials said Mark Alan Byers, 51, was arrested. They also said they are searching for Jerry Clayton Grider, 43, from County Road 105 in Fort Payne.

Investigators stated the 49-year-old victim was taken from his home to another house in Henegar before he escaped Friday morning.

Byers was charged with first-degree kidnapping, first-degree burglary, and second-degree assault.

He is being held in the Jackson County Jail on $100,000 bond.