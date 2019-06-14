× Veterans can raft the Ocoee River for free on Independence Day

POLK COUNTY, Tenn. – Tennessee State Parks, Hiwassee/Ocoee State Park, and all 23 Ocoee River Rafting Outfitters want to thank our military for their service.

On July 4th, any veteran or active duty soldier will receive a free ride on the river with any outfitter on the Ocoee. Simply contact the outfitter of your choice now through July 1 at (423) 263-0050 to reserve your spot.

