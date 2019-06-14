Scammers impersonating Madison County Sheriff’s Office

MADISON COUNTY, Ala. – Authorities are warning citizens to be wary of scammers demanding payment over the phone to avoid arrest.
The Madison County Sheriff’s Office tweeted a notice stating scammers have been calling and leaving messages claiming residents have warrants and can avoid arrest by paying over the phone.
The Sheriff’s Office added Sgt. Cross’s name was used in the most recent calls.
MSCO stated it will never notify anybody about warrants over the phone nor demand payment to avoid arrest.
34.723973 -86.499655