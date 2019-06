FLORENCE, Ala. – The results are in for this year’s W.C. Handy Festival Poster design contest.

Ashley Lamm Rogers’ design was selected from the dozens of entries.

The former resident of Florence says her inspiration came from the iconic image of Handy with his trustee trumpet in hand.

Rogers’ design will be used on brochures, posters and t-shirts for the festival that begins July 19, 2019.