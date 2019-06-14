× Muscle Shoals Post Office reopening Monday

MUSCLE SHOALS, Ala. – The Muscle Shoals Post Office is expected to reopen Monday, more than 10 months after it was closed over health and safety concerns.

The post office shut down the building at 2350 Avalon Ave. last August. Retail service initially was offered from a van in the post office’s parking lot, and later in a temporary building on the property.

The postal service never disclosed the nature of the possible health and safety issues.

The building reopens Monday, June 17 at 8 :30 a.m. Hours will be 8:30 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday through Friday and 9:30-11 a.m. on Saturdays.