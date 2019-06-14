× Missing truck driver found safe after intense search in Priceville

MORGAN COUNTY, Ala. – Priceville Police Chief Rick Williams says the missing truck driver has been found safe.

Search and Rescue crews were deployed late last night to look for Bertram Lakes Moore, a FedEx driver from El Paso, Texas. Police say Moore left his truck and trailer at a Pilot Travel Center near I-65 and Highway 67.

“We had a call this morning from a family member from out-of-state and were advised that he is a-okay,” said the police chief.

Police have not said where Moore was found or given details about the circumstances that caused his disappearance, but Chief Williams says he is thankful Moore was found safe.