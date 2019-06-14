LifeSouth celebrates World Blood Donor Day, encouraging North Alabama to join in

Friday, June 14 is World Blood Donor Day, and LifeSouth announced several ways North Alabama can celebrate the day.

LifeSouth, who supplies over 1,300 units of blood weekly to hospitals such as Huntsville Hospital, Athens Limestone Hospital, Decatur Morgan Hospital, Marshall Medical Center North and South, and North Alabama Medical Center, thanked previous donors but said there is an ongoing blood shortage of all types.

As a result, giving blood is one way North Alabama can celebrate World Blood Donor Day.

Another suggestion is for residents to band together as a business, organization, church, or professional group, and host a blood drive. LifeSouth stated it provides planning support, donor recognition gifts, and snacks to help each drive be successful.

Third, residents are encouraged to share their donor story on social media and showcase why they donate. LifeSouth stated many people don’t donate because they aren’t asked to do so. Residents sharing stories should tag @LifeSouth in their story on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram, and use the hashtag #WorldBloodDonorDay.

To find a donor center or blood drive, or learn more about hosting a drive, visit the LifeSouth website.