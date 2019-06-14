Head-on Alabama collision kills teen driver, mother and son

COVINGTON COUNTY, Ala. (AP) — The Alabama Highway Patrol has identified a mother and son from Georgia who were killed in a head-on collision while traveling to the beach.

The patrol says the 8-year-old Larenz Graham and his mother 35-year-old Landie Romulus were killed Monday when a northbound vehicle on highway 55 crossed the median and hit their southbound car. The boy’s father, Edwin Cornell Graham, and two brothers were in stable condition.

Officers say 18-year-old Joseph Cameron Worley, driving northbound, died at the scene.

News outlets report the crash is still under investigation but state troopers believe speed was a factor. The family’s neighbors in Dallas, Georgia said they were heading to the beach.

