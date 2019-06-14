Get ‘In The Mood’ with a night of timeless music and city lights at Burritt on the Mountain

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Enjoy an evening of live music, stunning views, and delicious food on the mountain.

On Friday, June 21st, Huntsville’s In The Mood Big Swing Band will be returning for their third year at City Lights & Stars at Burritt on the Mountain. According to organizers, this magical event will showcase timeless music while attendees soak up the best view in town.

Huntsville’s In the Mood Big Swing Band is a 21 piece high-caliber swing orchestra composed of local music professionals and semi-professionals with a passion for preserving the music from the height of the swing era.

Gates Open for this family-friendly event at 6:30 pm. and the music starts at 7:00 p.m.

The Steakhouse & Suzy’s Pops will be on site with food to buy.

Tickets:

$10 for Burritt members

$15 for Burritt non-members (if purchased in advance)

$20 if purchased at the gate

Click here to buy tickets online; online ticket sales end on June 20th at 5:00 pm.