Former James Clemens’ quarterback enters NCAA transfer portal

Posted 9:52 pm, June 14, 2019

NASHVILLE, Tenn. - Former James Clemens star quarterback Jamil Muhammad played his entire senior season with the Jets committed to Vanderbilt, but his time as a Commodore could end soon.

Muhammad announced on Twitter that after careful consideration he has decided to enter the NCAA transfer portal and his recruitment is back open.

Muhammad sat out his junior season at James Clemens with a torn ACL, but he came back better than ever and helped lead the Jets through a great season for his senior year.

The three-star recruit graduated early from James Clemens and enrolled at Vanderbilt in January; he took part in spring practice and took snaps during the Commodores' spring game in march but now it looks like we'll have to wait and see where he'll be playing this fall.

 

