Former assistant at Red Bay School pleads guilty to child sex abuse charge

RED BAY, Ala. – A former assistant at Red Bay School will spend the next seven years in prison, if his guilty plea is approved by a judge.

James Horton, 72, entered a guilty plea to one count of Sexual Abuse of a Child under the age of 12. Franklin County District Attorney Joey Rushing tells us the deal requires Horton to serve the full 7-year sentence. He will not be eligible for probation, parole or early release.

The families of the victim agreed to the deal.

Sentencing in the case is scheduled for July 29, 2019.

We first reported about Horton in January of 2018. Horton was arrested after complaints about Horton having inappropriate contact with students at the school.