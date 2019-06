× Former ALEA Director Spencer Collier arrested in Daphne

DAPHNE, Ala. – According to WKRG, our sister station in Mobile, Spencer Collier was arrested in Baldwin County Thursday for allegedly making a false report.

WKRG has learned the report stemmed from an allegation of fraudulent credit card use at a local hotel. The former ALEA Director currently lives in Fairhope.

Collier was booked and released from the Daphne City Jail. He is scheduled to appear in court on July 30.