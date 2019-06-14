Florence celebrates new inductees onto the Walk of Honor

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FLORENCE, Ala. – They’ve shaped lives not only in this country, but around the world. Friday morning, the city of Florence inducted their newest class into the Walk of Honor.

If you haven’t already, you might consider taking a stroll through River Heritage Park’s Walk of Honor. It showcases current and former residents of Florence and Lauderdale County, recognized for high achievement.

“It’s really remarkable because we’re not a great big populated area,” explained Billy Ray Warren, the Walk of Honor Chairman. “To know that all of those fields of endeavor have had achievers from this small population, there’s something in the water.”

The latest bronze plaques recognize the arts, education, pubic service, and athletics. Lin Dunn is one of four members inducted this year. Growing up in Florence, Dunn went on to coach women’s basketball on the collegiate and professional levels.

“It’s not only exciting, it’s thrilling. I’m humbled; I’m honored,” said Dunn during a reception. “It’s such a neat opportunity to come back and see Florence. I’ve been gone almost 50-years; I’ve got friends here I haven’t seen in 45-50 years.”

Dunn says her competitive nature in life came from this community. She credits the Girl Scouts for a can-do attitude, and coach Noona Kennard for her passion.

“I want to be like her, I want to give back to girls and women in sports like she did,” Dunn stated.

Joining Dunn, Dr. John Taylor for his pioneering work of ending illiteracy in Europe following World War II. Maurice Causey, a world renowned ballet master in Europe. And Chief Doublehead, who provided much of the land now known as Florence.

Inductees on the Walk of Honor in Florence are submitted by residents and vetted by a 11-member committee before selection. The walk was constructed in 2006.