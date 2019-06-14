Family to begin Alabama A&M University scholarship in remembrance of drowning victim

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. -- The Banks family is funding a new scholarship in honor of Franklin "Franky" James Banks II.

Franky accidentally drowned at DeSoto State Park on Friday, May 31. He was a 20-year-old sophomore at Alabama A&M University with a major in forestry.

To keep Franky's memory alive, the Banks family is looking to start a scholarship fund. They want this award to be different than a typical academic scholarship.

Franky struggled in school but was active in diverse clubs, sports, and volunteering efforts.

Carole Banks, Franky's mom, says this scholarship should be awarded to someone who resembles the characteristics of Franky: "A passion for the outdoors and a love for people, for his community, for others," says Banks. "Someone who doesn't mind giving his time to his community and someone who loved the Lord."

The Banks family is in discussion with AAMU on the scholarship being provided at the university.

To donate to the fund, you can go to Regions Bank and ask for the "Franklin James Banks Memorial Scholarship Fund," or mail check directly to: 1565 Highway 84 West, Monroeville, Alabama, 36460.