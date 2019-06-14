E. coli risk leads King Arthur Flour to recall bags of its unbleached all-purpose flour

Select bags of King Arthur Flour have been recalled for possible E. coli contamination.

14,218 cases of 5-pound bags unbleached all-purpose flour are a part of the voluntary recall “due to the potential presence of Escherichia coli bacteria (E. coli),” according to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration website.

Nearly 114,000 bags of flour are included in the recall.

The recalled unbleached all-purpose flour was distributed nationwide through retailers including Target and Walmart.

The flour in the recall has six specific lot codes and three “Best Used by” dates. The dates and lot numbers can be found on the bottom of the side panel, below the nutrition facts panel.

Affected lots:

BEST USED BY 12/07/19 LOT: L18A07C

BEST USED BY 12/08/19 LOTS: L18A08A, L18A08B

BEST USED BY 12/14/19 LOTS: L18A14A, L18A14B, L18A14C

No illnesses have been reported to date in connection with King Arthur Flour.

E. coli infections typically occur three to four days after consuming the bacteria, according to the CDC.

Severe stomach cramps, diarrhea (often bloody) and vomiting can result after five to seven days. In severe cases, patients may get hemolytic uremic syndrome, a type of kidney failure.

Products sold through King Arthur Flour website, Baker’s Catalogue, or the Baker’s Store in Norwich, Vermont, are not included in this voluntary recall.

Customers can return the flour to local stores for a credit or refund. For questions, contact the King Arthur Flour Consumer Hotline at 866-797-9178.