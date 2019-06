DECATUR, Ala. – Police are asking for help in finding a man who they said stole a van from a local business.

The theft happened June 12 around 1 p.m., police said.

The van that was taken has business graphics on the back windows.

The Decatur Police Department released photos of the suspect and the van in hopes someone would recognize them.

If anyone has any information, please contact Det. Prosser at 256-341-4842 or bprosser@decatur-al.gov.