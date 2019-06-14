× Cullman man arrested after leaving the scene of a wreck near the Rock the South event

CULLMAN COUNTY, Ala. – Alabama Law Enforcement Agency arrested a man in a hit-and-run investigation in Cullman County that occurred near the ‘Rock the South’ event.

Troopers arrested Kevin Michael Talley, 40, of Cullman for Felony Leaving the Scene of an Accident connected to a June 1, crash that injured a pedestrian near the ‘Rock the South’ event.

ALEA troopers got a warrant for Talley’s arrest after receiving a tip from a citizen. The crash occurred on Cullman County 469. Evidence from the scene was a match to the 2006 Chevrolet Silverado owned by Talley.

Talley turned himself in at the Cullman County Sheriff’s office around 5 p.m. He is in the Cullman County Jail without bond.

Troopers continue to investigate.