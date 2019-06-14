× Art After Hours with a patriotic twist June 14th in Athens

ATHENS, Ala. – In honor of Flag Day, June’s Art After Hours is celebrating the red, white, and blue.

The community is invited to gather at High Cotton Arts in Downtown Athens on Friday, June 14th, for a flag-themed art show featuring live music, refreshments, crafts for the kids, and local vendors.

Attendees are invited to bring chairs and wear patriotic apparel to this free-to-attend celebration.

This family-fun outing kicks off at 7:00 p.m. and ends at 9:00 p.m.

Onsite artists will have art for sale and information available about summer art classes and camp as well.

Shoals-based band Coffee Black will be providing the funky beats and attendees can enjoy the “High Cotton Car Show,” which is a display of car-themed art pieces in the art gallery windows.

“The Art After Hours events are Athens Arts League’s gift to the community. The monthly events provide opportunities for local artists and musicians to share their talents and for the community to explore art experiences,” said Athens Arts League board member Holly Hollman.

Athens Arts League hosts Art After Hours every second Friday from 7-9 p.m. April through September at High Cotton Arts in Downtown Athens.