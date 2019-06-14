× Alabama State Parks to offer free admission and more on Bicentennial Day

Alabama is turning 200 and to celebrate, the state parks in Alabama are offering a special deal.

Alabama State Parks will offer free admission, free parking, and a 20 percent discount on overnight stays on Friday, July 19th. The free admission special covers all gate and day use fees and includes free sightseeing and fishing at the Gulf State Park Pier.

In addition to Alabama’s bicentennial, the state parks system is celebrating its 80th anniversary.

Cheaha State Park is the oldest continuously operated park with work beginning in the early 1930s.

Today, there are 22 parks in the Alabama state parks system.

Alabama State Parks:

Bladon Springs State Park

Blue Springs State Park

Buck’s Pocket State Park

Cathedral Caverns State Park

Cheaha State Park

Chewacla State Park

Chickasaw State Park

DeSoto State Park

Frank Jackson State Park

Gulf State Park

Joe Wheeler State Park

Lake Guntersville State Park

Lake Jackson RV Park At Florala

Lake Lurleen State Park

Lakepoint State Park

Meaher State Park

Monte Sano State Park

Oak Mountain State Park

Paul M. Grist State Park

Rickwood Caverns State Park

Roland Cooper State Park

Wind Creek State Park

The discount on overnight accommodations is for July 19th only and does not apply to groups or include The Lodge at Gulf State Park, a Hilton Hotel; or Bladon Springs, Chickasaw, Paul Grist, and Roland Cooper state parks.

