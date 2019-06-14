Alabama State Parks to offer free admission and more on Bicentennial Day
Alabama is turning 200 and to celebrate, the state parks in Alabama are offering a special deal.
Alabama State Parks will offer free admission, free parking, and a 20 percent discount on overnight stays on Friday, July 19th. The free admission special covers all gate and day use fees and includes free sightseeing and fishing at the Gulf State Park Pier.
In addition to Alabama’s bicentennial, the state parks system is celebrating its 80th anniversary.
Cheaha State Park is the oldest continuously operated park with work beginning in the early 1930s.
Today, there are 22 parks in the Alabama state parks system.
Alabama State Parks:
- Bladon Springs State Park
- Blue Springs State Park
- Buck’s Pocket State Park
- Cathedral Caverns State Park
- Cheaha State Park
- Chewacla State Park
- Chickasaw State Park
- DeSoto State Park
- Frank Jackson State Park
- Gulf State Park
- Joe Wheeler State Park
- Lake Guntersville State Park
- Lake Jackson RV Park At Florala
- Lake Lurleen State Park
- Lakepoint State Park
- Meaher State Park
- Monte Sano State Park
- Oak Mountain State Park
- Paul M. Grist State Park
- Rickwood Caverns State Park
- Roland Cooper State Park
- Wind Creek State Park
The discount on overnight accommodations is for July 19th only and does not apply to groups or include The Lodge at Gulf State Park, a Hilton Hotel; or Bladon Springs, Chickasaw, Paul Grist, and Roland Cooper state parks.
For more information, click here.