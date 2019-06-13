Thieves take farm equipment out of Lauderdale County field

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LAUDERDALE COUNTY, Ala. – An unusual theft case captures the crime of the week. Detectives say some brave individuals took a very valuable piece of farm equipment during broad daylight.

Sunday evening, just north of Florence on Chisholm Road, a tractor was stolen from a field. The Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Office says the owner had just finished working a piece of property for the day and left the tractor sitting in the field.

Shortly before 7 p.m., the thieves hopped in the John Deere 8100 and drove away. A white, late-model dually truck was seen following behind it traveling south on Chisholm Road. Detectives are looking for any possible leads to help recover the farmer’s tractor.

If you have any information on this theft, contact tip line operators now. Your anonymous information can be called in to (256) 386-8685, texted to 274637, or submitted on the Shoals Area Crime Stoppers Facebook page. A tip which leads to an arrest will be eligible for a cash reward.