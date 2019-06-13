× Search and rescue underway near Pilot Travel Center in Priceville

MORGAN COUNTY, Ala. – Authorities are conducting a search and rescue mission in the woods near Pilot Travel Center in Priceville.

Search and rescue crews at the scene confirmed they are looking for a FedEx contractor whose vehicle was found at the gas station with all his belongings inside, except his phone.

Law enforcement was alerted to his disappearance by his daughter, who became concerned after not hearing from him in about 30 hours.

Tracking dogs are assisting with the search.