Record lows within reach Friday morning, then it gets hot again!

Will we or won’t we? Record low temperatures are within reason tonight, but the majority of the records won’t be touched early Friday morning. The cooler, drier air blowing in on Thursday swept out the humidity and the scattered thunderstorms, and it’s made it breathable and nice around here for a change!

Dry air heats and cools very efficiently, so tonight with a clear sky and a lighter wind, we’ll get a nice temperature drop: mainly upper 40s and lower 50s. The records around the region for Friday morning look like this:

Heat, humidity return this weekend: Cool weather in June doesn’t often stick around for long. A hotter, more humid set-up this weekend brings in a chance of some scattered storms from the south (mainly in Central and South Alabama Saturday afternoon) for the weekend ahead.

Expect highs around 90ºF Saturday and Sunday; higher humidity makes that feel like about 91ºF to 93ºF during the hottest part of the day. Expect a stiff south breeze around 10 to 15 miles per hour during the afternoon hours both days; that may help take the edge off the heat and create some choppiness on the lakes of Alabama and Tennessee Saturday and Sunday.

Scattered storms become a possibility again around the Tennessee Valley region on Sunday: 30% chance. Higher humidity, a passing, weak disturbance, and a hotter afternoon lead to a few spotty, hit-or-miss, unevenly-distributed downpours Sunday. While many of us get zero rainfall this weekend, a few spots could pick up more than 1/2” to 1” of rain from a single downpour.

Standard start to summer: Summer begins at 10:54 AM next Friday, and the weather leading up to the solstice looks about as ‘normal’ or ‘standard’ as it gets for this time of year.

Once the heat and humidity set in again, they are here for the long haul. Expect a daily chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms next week; daytime highs run 85ºF to 90ºF, overnight lows come up to the 60s and low-70s, and a few storms could get heavy at times. As a reminder, sometimes the worst weather you’ll see in a calendar year comes in the early summertime: more on summer storms and the problems they can cause on WHNT.com!

Track heavy storms with WHNT.com’s Interactive Radar or swipe over to the radar feature on Live Alert 19!

Stormy pattern: What kind of pattern brings the daily thunderstorm threat? It all has to do with the position of the jet stream (as weak as it is this time of year).

When Alabama and Tennessee are on the north or east side of a ridge in summer, we often get hot, humid, and occasionally stormy. Small, relatively weak disturbances create just enough ‘lift’ to ignite large clusters of thunderstorms.

Those clusters can become something called an ‘MCS’ (mesoscale convective system), and they can travel hundreds of miles before dying out. We’ll keep an eye out for those larger thunderstorm complexes late next week into next weekend!

Looking for the rest of the forecast? It’s always online at WHNT.com/Weather and in the “Daily Forecast” section on Live Alert 19!

-Jason

Connect with me!

Facebook: Jason Simpson’s Fan Page

Twitter: @simpsonwhnt