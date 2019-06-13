× Point Mallard makes security updates, caps attendance after June 1st shooting

DECATUR, Ala. – Today, Decatur officials announced some big safety changes for Point Mallard Water Park including a maximum number of guests and an amended security plan.

The changes stem from a shooting at the Splash into Summer event held on June 1, where two people were injured in a shooting. Caleb Jones faces charges for the shooting.

The new safety plan was developed by Decatur Parks & Recreation, Decatur Police and Decatur Fire & Rescue after WHNT News 19 pressed for answers after the shooting.

There is now a maximum of 6,000 guests at one time. Park employees will now have an entry and exit counting system in order to guarantee accurate headcount totals.

Officials says the park, which covers 20 acres, can accommodate up to 10,000 guests when spread over the entire park. However, the “cross-departmental response team” unanimously decided to cap the attendance at 6,000 based on historic park totals over the last decade.

In addition to the cap on guest numbers, officials made some security changes:

Increased police presence at entry gates

Increased fire presence for fast response to medical issues during large-scale events

Critical incident response plans, as needed

Employee awareness training on potential threats (e.g., overcrowding or sources of physical danger)

Is there flexibility?

Officials says the event will dictate the number of visitors allowed. They say day-long events may allow for higher population, while shorter events may only allow for a smaller number.

The History

After the shooting on June 1, dozens of people reached out to WHNT News 19 asking questions about the situation. They said they believed park employees and security weren’t prepared for the number of people in attendance.

WHNT News 19 pushed for answers about park capacity and safety issues. But, until today, we didn’t get any specific answers.