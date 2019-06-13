× Navistar to invest $125 million in new Huntsville facility, adding 145 jobs

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – A company already in Huntsville, commercial truck and diesel engine manufacturer Navistar Big Bore Diesels, will build a new facility soon, city officials said Thursday.

A project development agreement, which the Huntsville City Council approved at a meeting Thursday, said the company conducted a nationwide site selection. If Huntsville had not landed the deal, the company was going to vacate the plant where 126 employees currently work at the Jetplex on Short Pike Road.

But Navistar will not only stay, but it will add engine and gear box manufacturing operations and 146 new jobs. The development agreement said this means a $125 million investment into the community.

Huntsville city officials said the company chose to stay in town largely due to the quality of the workforce it already employs. It was proud of their work and eager to add more to the team.