Missing boater’s body found Thursday morning in Wheeler Lake

LIMESTONE COUNTY, Ala. – Officials say the body of the missing boater, Derek Lane, has been found.

Emergency crews responded to reports of a missing boater on Wheeler Lake in western Limestone County around 8:43 p.m. on Tuesday, June 11th. Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s Marine Patrol Troopers said the incident involved one boat with two people aboard.

Derek Lane’s body was discovered by a local fisherman on June 13th, according to officials. The other boater told authorities Lane told him he would just swim to the dock, but he never came out of the water.

Search teams called off the search Wednesday afternoon at Wheeler Lake due to weather.

Limestone/Athens Search & Rescue, Morgan County Search & Rescue, Limestone County Sheriff’s Office and ALEA Marine Patrol Division assisted with the recovery.

Marine Police (ALEA), who have been involved since the beginning of the search/recovery effort, have released the name of the victim, 56-year old Derrick Lane of Athens. The recovery effort continues and is expected to last today until just before dark. — Limestone Sheriff (@LimestoneCoSO) June 12, 2019