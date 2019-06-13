× Man charged with Murder in Madison County

MADISON COUNTY, Ala. – The Madison County Sheriff’s Office has charged a man with reckless murder.

Joshua Lee Barclay was booked into the Madison County Jail at 10:30 Wednesday night.

The arrest stems from a case where Madison County Sheriff’s office responded to Butler Road to the report of a vehicle in a field on May 19, 2019. Investigators say Kevin Lewter, 25, was found inside the vehicle with unknown injures. Emergency crews rushed him to Huntsville Hospital where he later died from injuries determined to have been from a physical altercation.

Barclay is facing charges in Madison County for murder, using a false identity to obstruct justice, probation revocation and being a fugitive from Justice. Investigators say he’s wanted in Santa Rosa County, Florida, but they didn’t says what the charges were.

He’s being held without bond.