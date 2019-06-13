Huntsville Police search for would-be gas station robber who wore elephant hat

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. - Police say a woman wearing an elephant hat was foiled by a gas station clerk during an attempted robbery.

Huntsville police are searching for a woman who walked into a Texaco gas station on Bob Wallace Avenue just after midnight on Wednesday. Surveillance video shows her pulling a gun on the clerk from under a blanket. Police say the clerk was able to grab the gun, as she was casually holding it, and take it from her.

If you recognize her, call HPD at (256) 247-7270 and ask to speak to a robbery investigator.

