Huntsville City Council announces top 5 candidates for open school board member position

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – We are learning more about who could fill an open seat on the board of the Tennessee Valley’s largest school system. Huntsville City Schools has been short one board member since a controversial member, Pam Hill, resigned last month.

The top five candidates for the open board seat were announced at a Huntsville City Council meeting Thursday. The candidates are Carlos Matthews, Zara Bradnicks, Angie Sandritter, JoAnn Perez, and Chaundra Jones.

The Huntsville City Council had to establish a procedure for replacing Hill. They decided a committee of two council members and parents would sift through applications.

The council is planning a special session for Friday and possibly Monday to interview the finalists. A vote will take place on June 27 and whoever receives the most support will be sworn in as soon as the following day.

Applicants for the job needed to have lived in the district for at least ninety days. A list of criteria says they must also have “good moral character.”

(A previous version of this story included the name Angela Curry in the list of finalists. That name was mistakenly released by the City of Huntsville and has been removed from this story.)

