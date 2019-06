× Endangered Child Alert issued out of Tennessee for two young girls

An Endangered Child Alert has been issued out of the Cookeville area in Tennessee.

Officials are looking for Rayah Smith, 10-months-old and Marlee Smith, 2-years-old.

The girls were last seen on June 7th. Both girls have brown hair, blue eyes.

The girls are believed to be traveling in a 2010 black Chevy Cobalt with Tennessee registration 5M50X7.

Call the Cookeville Police Department at 1-931-526-2125, or 1-800-TBI-FIND.