Dirty and cracked equipment found in this week’s Restaurant Ratings

China Dragon

100 US-31 B, Athens, AL 35611

Score: 80

Violations:

The inspector found damaged fryer baskets.

The can opener and ice chute were dirty.

Chicken and rice were found at improper temperatures.

The restaurant wasn’t keeping proper time records for food.

________________________________________________________________________

Papa John’s

916 US-72, Athens, AL 35611

Score: 85

Violations:

The report showed the dish room hand sink was not working.

Employees were using cracked equipment.

_______________________________________________________________________

Clean Plate Recommendation

Moe’s Southwest Grill

1241 Point Mallard Pkwy, Decatur, AL 35601

Score: 98

A well known southwestern chain is our clean plate recommendation this week.

Moe’s Southwest Grill on Point Mallard Parkway in Decatur is giving customers their signature greeting and serving up some flavorful versions of the cuisine many love.

Manager Tim Myers says he has an amazing team that helps make it all possible.

Their focus is fresh food — with a menu featuring well-curated bowls and salads. You could also create and customize soft or hard corn tortillas and nachos with a variety of toppings. Don’t forget the cheese!

They proudly display local awards for their white queso — a company staple. Another display you won’t want to miss is their high score of 98.