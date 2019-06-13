Deputies: Man high on Meth stabbed neighbor, now being held on $50,000 bond

Posted 10:19 am, June 13, 2019, by , Updated at 10:35AM, June 13, 2019

Terry Fralix. Courtesy: Limestone County Sheriff

LIMESTONE COUNTY, Ala. — Limestone County authorities arrested an Elkmont man they say stabbed his neighbor unprovoked.

Deputies said they found Terry Randall Fralix, Jr., walking down Highway 99 covered in blood Tuesday around 8 p.m. after having received a call that a stabbing had occurred. After deputies interviewed Fralix, he was taken into custody.

The victim was taken to Athens-Limestone Hospital by a neighbor, authorities said. The victim told investigators he had been working in his yard on Highway 99 when he was attacked from behind with a knife. The victim was later transferred to Huntsville Hospital. His condition is unknown at this time.

The investigation determined Fralix was under the influence of meth, but they say a motive is not clear at this time.

Fralix was charged with first-degree assault. He is being held at the Limestone County Jail on a $50,000 bond.

