× Concerts at Three Caves returns for two part series

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Spend your evening in a cave with some toe-tapping jams on two different nights during the summer.

The 2019 Concerts at Three Caves Series returns for its 12th year at Land Trust’s Monte Sano Nature Preserve. These events take place on Saturday, June 15th, and Saturday, August 10th. The proceeds from the concerts benefit the park services.

The concerts kick off at 7:00 p.m. and last until around 10:00 p.m. at a truly unique venue.

Events:

Saturday, June 15th featuring Mothers Finest

Opening Artist: Unknown Lyric

Saturday, August 10th featuring Kenny Neal

Opening Artist: Microwave Dave

Tickets:

Land Trust Members: $35-$45

Non-Members: $45-$55

Click here to purchase tickets.

Food and Drinks:

No outside food or drink.

Washington Square Catering will provide a menu of dinner options available for purchase.

Beer and wine will be available to purchase at the bar. Drink tickets, available to purchase at the event, are $5. Each ticket equals one drink (beer or wine).

No charge for bottled water

Parking Guidelines:

Parking is at Huntsville Hospital lots at Adams Street & Lowell Drive.

Free shuttle service will begin at 5:30 PM.

If you use a ride-share service (Uber/Lyft) or taxi, please have them pull into the Mountain Springs Pool parking lot.

Three Cave Venue Reminders:

There is no parking available at Three Caves.

Closed-toe shoes are recommended due to gravel.

No pets.

No children under 12.

No bag chairs or tables. Reserved Seating is provided with your ticket.

If the concert must be canceled due to inclement weather, ticket purchases will be considered a tax-deductible donation to the Land Trust of North Alabama.

For more information about Concerts at Three Caves, click here.