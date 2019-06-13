Community block party in Huntsville to provide dads with hair styling tips for young girls

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. -- The Madison County Foster & Adoptive Parent Association (MCFAPA) will host their first Community Block Party event Saturday, June 15. Taking place during Father's Day weekend, Bros, Bows & Brews will celebrate all dads while raising awareness for men's health, providing hair-care resources for families and giving dads hair styling tips for young girls.

There will also be free haircuts for the boys, free food and drinks (including brews for the adults 21+), activities for the kids including a bouncy house, face painting, and crafts, giveaways, & more!

The event will take place at The House of Alpha Event Complex located on 4301 Oakwood Avenue in Huntsville from 12-4 p.m. Thanks to sponsorships and contributions from the community, Bros, Bows & Brews is a free event.

MCFAPA exists to improve the quality of life for children that are involved in the foster care system. The organization provides support for foster, adoptive, and relative families. Their goals include:

• Promoting community awareness

• Improving education for foster, adoptive, and relative families

• Providing monthly training opportunities

• Improving communication between families, the Department of Human Resources (DHR) staff, and other community members