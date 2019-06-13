× Authorities use tracking info to find accused credit card thief

MORGAN COUNTY, Ala. – A victim of identity theft told authorities someone was using their credit card to buy designer shoes, cell phone service, inmate phone calls and ATM service.

The Morgan County Sheriff’s Office says the victim’s credit card company notified them of the fraudulent activity on June 9.

Investigators traced the shoe order, using tracking information and the IP address, back to Carson Carlisle Chapman, 25 of Hartselle.

Authorities arrested Chapman after they say she admitted to making the purchases.

Chapman was charged with first-degree identity theft, a class B felony and transported to the Morgan County Jail on a $5,000 bond.