Alabama State Parks earn 18 TripAdvisor awards for a record year

Now there are 18 more reasons to call Alabama a beautiful state.

Alabama State Parks earned a record of 18 TripAdvisor.com Certificate of Excellence Awards for 2019.

These honors only go to about 10 percent of the attractions listed on the travel website and a record of 10 Alabama State Parks earned TripAdvisor Hall of Fame honors.

“We are very proud of all of our parks that received this recognition, especially because it is based on visitors’ impressions. It’s exciting that our parks received three first-time Certificates of Excellence and that Cheaha State Park was inducted into their Hall of Fame after earning a certificate for the fifth straight year. It is impressive that we have been able to maintain these positive impressions with guests even during periods of renovation and repairs to many parks’ amenities. It’s truly a positive reflection on the attitude and performance of these parks’ staff and leadership,” said Greg Lein, Director of the Alabama State Parks Division of the Department of Conservation and Natural Resources.

In 2018, 16 Alabama State Parks received Certificates of Excellence and nine Hall of Fame awards.

The Alabama State Parks and attractions honored with Certificates of Excellence this year:

Cathedral Caverns State Park (Hall of Fame)

Cheaha State Park (Hall of Fame)

Cheaha State Park restaurant, Vista Cliffside (first award)

Chewacla State Park (Hall of Fame)

DeSoto Falls

DeSoto State Park (Hall of Fame)

Gulf State Park (Hall of Fame)

Gulf State Park Campground (Hall of Fame)

Gulf State Park Pier (Hall of Fame)

Gulf State Park Hugh S. Branyon Backcountry Trail

Joe Wheeler State Park (Hall of Fame)

Lake Guntersville State Park

Lake Guntersville State Park Lodge

Lakepoint Resort State Park (first award)

Lake Lurleen State Park (first award)

Meaher State Park

Monte Sano State Park (Hall of Fame)

Oak Mountain State Park (Hall of Fame)

To qualify for a Certificate of Excellence, an accommodation, restaurant or tourism experience must maintain an overall TripAdvisor rating of at least four out of five, have a set minimum number of reviews and have been listed on TripAdvisor for at least 12 months.

No application process is required to receive TripAdvisor recognition.

Certificate of Excellence winners for five straight years earn Hall of Fame recognition.