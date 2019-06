× 96-year-old woman hospitalized after driving through storefront

LIMESTONE COUNTY, Ala. – An elderly woman drove a vehicle through the front of a Dollar General in Tanner.

The Limestone County Sheriff’s Office tweeted that the 96-year-old driver was taken to Decatur-Morgan Hospital and is expected to be ok.

Authorities say no one was injured in the store.

Deputies responded to the Dollar General in Tanner, where a 96-year old woman accidentally drove her vehicle into the storefront. Driver was taken to Decatur Hospital, but she is expected to be okay. Nobody was injured in the store. pic.twitter.com/f2hHU9zlH0 — Limestone Sheriff (@LimestoneCoSO) June 13, 2019