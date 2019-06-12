Wednesday search suspended for missing boater in Limestone County

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LIMESTONE COUNTY, Ala. - Search teams called off the search Wednesday afternoon for a man who went missing in Wheeler Lake the night before.

The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency said it suspended the search for Derrick Lane, 56, due to weather and water conditions.

Teams were called to the lake at the end of Motter Drive around 9 p.m. Tuesday. ALEA Marine Patrol officials said Lane was on a boat with another man when he either fell off the boat or deliberately jumped into the lake.

The other boater told authorities Lane told him he would just swim to the dock, but he never came out of the water.

Crews were using cadaver dogs and sonar to help with the search Wednesday.

"Sonar gives us a view of what's on the bottom," said ALEA Marine Patrol Sgt. Chad Pate. "It doesn't give us a complete picture, bu tit tellsus there may be something there that we might want to look at."

Rescue teams plan to resume the search for Lane Thursday.

"We will be back out here again tomorrow morning," Pate said. "And we'll continue on for the next few days and just reevaluate each day."