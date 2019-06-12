Wear flip flops and get a free smoothie June 14th at Tropical Smoothie Cafe

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Tropical Smoothie Cafe has a deal you’ll flip for this Friday afternoon.

June 14th is National Flip Flop Day and to celebrate Tropical Smoothie Cafe is offering free 16oz Sunshine smoothies between 2:00 p.m. and 7:00 p.m. to anyone wearing flip flops.

This event is more than just a chance for free smoothies and fabulous footwear, every donation contributes to raising 1 million dollars for Camp Sunshine.

Camp Sunshine located in Casco, Maine, is a retreat for kids with life-threatening illnesses and their families. The camp gives them a break from hospital visits and lets them rejuvenate with peers.

Wear flip flops, get a free smoothie and give back to those in need.

Find a Tropical Smoothie near you by clicking here.