Wear flip flops and get a free smoothie June 14th at Tropical Smoothie Cafe

Posted 11:03 am, June 12, 2019, by

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. – Tropical Smoothie Cafe has a deal you’ll flip for this Friday afternoon.

Free 16oz Sunshine Smoothie

June 14th is National Flip Flop Day and to celebrate Tropical Smoothie Cafe is offering free 16oz Sunshine smoothies between 2:00 p.m. and 7:00 p.m. to anyone wearing flip flops.

This event is more than just a chance for free smoothies and fabulous footwear, every donation contributes to raising 1 million dollars for Camp Sunshine.

Camp Sunshine located in Casco, Maine, is a retreat for kids with life-threatening illnesses and their families. The camp gives them a break from hospital visits and lets them rejuvenate with peers.

Wear flip flops, get a free smoothie and give back to those in need.

Find a Tropical Smoothie near you by clicking here.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.