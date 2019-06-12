× TBI agents search Cullman County home in kidnapping investigation

CULLMAN COUNTY, Ala. – Tennessee investigators searched the home of a Cullman County truck driver Wednesday in connection with a kidnapping investigation.

Nashville CBS affiliate WTVF reported agents with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation searched the home of Roy Michel Nellsch, 62, in Logan Wednesday. Logan is just west of the city of Cullman.

Nellsch picked up a woman on Interstate 24 in Clarksville last month, offering to give her a ride to a gas station, according to WTVF. Instead, he’s accused of handcuffing her in his truck and threatening to rape her. The woman was able to escape.

Nellsch was charged with especially aggravated kidnapping, and authorities said he could be responsible for other crimes.

TBI officials did not comment on Wednesday’s search, citing the ongoing investigation.

Anyone who had an interaction with Nellsch, or who may otherwise be able to assist the ongoing investigation, is asked to contact TBI at 1-800-TBI-FIND.