MADISON COUNTY, Ala. – A pedestrian hit by a vehicle on U.S. 72 E has died.

Robert Lewis Freeman, 58, of Huntsville was struck and killed while walking in the Highway by a 2015 Kia Optima. The crash occurred on Wednesday, June 12th around midnight at the 104-mile marker just three miles east of Huntsville.

Freeman was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the Kia was not injured.

ALEA is investigating the crash.