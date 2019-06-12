Marvel fans can stay in Iron Man’s cabin outside Atlanta

Posted 6:18 am, June 12, 2019, by , Updated at 06:26AM, June 12, 2019

Marvel fans can now live out a fantasy in Georgia if they’re willing to shell out almost $1,000 a night.(MGN)

CAMPBELLTON, Ga. (AP) — Marvel fans can now live out a fantasy in Georgia if they’re willing to shell out almost $1,000 a night.

WSB-TV reports the cabin where Tony Stark, better known as Iron Man, lived during the “Avengers: Endgame” film was listed for rent on Airbnb.

The three-bedroom cabin is located on a lake in Fairburn, about 30 minutes southwest of Atlanta. It’s listed at around $800 per night.

Marvel has not confirmed whether the property listed is the same as the one where Robert Downey Jr.’s character stayed.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.