Here are 6 redesigned and new Alabama license plates

MONTGOMERY, Ala. – The Alabama Department of Revenue has released images of new license plates that will be available beginning July 1.

There are three new license plates and three redesigned ones.

The new plates — Colon Cancer Awareness, Prostate Cancer Research and Thank a Lineman — all exceeded the required number of pre-commitments, according to the state. Plates will be ordered for each county based on the number of pre-commitments that were made.

The state’s Letter Carriers, Pink Breast Cancer and Choose Life plates were redesigned and will be ordered for each county based on the number of current registrations. The Jefferson State Community College plate also was redesigned.

Personalized and pre-numbered plates can be ordered online.