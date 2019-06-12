Family Day of Education and Fun taking place June 22 in Huntsville

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MADISON COUNTY, Ala. -- The Alabama Cooperative Extension System is holding an event to help families have fun together and to encourage children to read.

The organization is inviting you and your family to enjoy a day filled with fun, educational, and interactive activities, including exhibits, vendors, door prizes, games, a water slide, a horse carousel, food, music, and much more.

The Alabama Cooperative Extension System's Urban Affairs and New Nontraditional Programs unit will hold the fourth Family Day of Education and Fun on Saturday, June 22, 2019, from 12:00 to 4:00 p.m. at Alabama Agriculture and Mechanical University`s Agribition Center, 4925 Moores Mill Road in Huntsville. This event is free and although targeted to kids ages 4-9, it provides festivities for children, youth and adults such as interactive exhibits, vendors, games, door prizes, a horse carousel, water slide, food, music, and much more.

"The Family Day of Education and Fun is an event of the Parent-Child Reading Enhancement Program (PCREP) that has fast become a favorite family and community event. This year we will continue with the theme 'Celebrating Family Literacy' that focuses on activities highlighting the importance of family literacy programs," said Ronnie Humphrey, event co-chair.

Kids will have a chance to earn PCREP dollars (play money) from each activity they participate in to purchase books at an on-site bookstore. Parents can also earn PCREP dollars by completing the program evaluation form.

The PCREP Family Fun Day is designed to enhance reading among children in grades K-4. The event is free and open to the public. Please be sure to bring proper attire and a towel for the water slide.