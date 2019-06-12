× Bibb County prison swept for illegal contraband, 37 weapons, drugs and phones found

BRENT, Ala. – More than 300 officers gathered at Bibb County Correctional Facility in Brent to find and remove contraband from the prison that houses 1,813 inmates.

Various agencies assembled for instructions before the operation began at 4:00 a.m. on Wednesday, June 12th. The operation recovered 37 makeshift weapons, the synthetic drug flakka, marijuana, suboxone, assorted pills, and contraband cell phones.

Support for the joint operation included resources from ALEA, AEMA, ADOT, Pardons, and Paroles, with local and county support coming from the Brent, Centreville and Hoover Police Departments as well as the Bibb County Sheriff’s Department.

“The ADOC is committed to providing a safe workplace for our employees and protecting those who are in our custody. These joint operations are one of the many important steps our Department is taking to reduce the presence of contraband in our facilities, which will create safer environments for all. We are committed to continually improving facility safety, as well as other focus areas outlined in our recently released 2019-2022 Strategic Plan,” said ADOC Commissioner Jeff Dunn.

This is ADOC’s third joint operation of a major correctional facility to find and remove illegal contraband, which is a leading cause for violence and criminal activity inside state prisons.