× AL.com report: Newly elected Alabama sheriffs allege misconduct from predecessors

Tens of thousands of dollars missing, destruction of public property, and retaliatory behavior. Those are just some of the allegations made by current Alabama sheriffs regarding the offices they inherited from their predecessors.

WHNT News 19 investigative reporter Chelsea Brentzel spoke with Connor Sheets, an investigative reporter with our news partners at AL.com. He told us they are working with ProPublica, an investigative newsroom based out of New York, on issues related to sheriffs in Alabama.

“Multiple sheriffs lost elections, and the new sheriffs that came in had a number of allegations and provided various records that the new sheriffs consider to be misconduct or worse,” said Sheets.

Their first investigation details current Marshall County Sheriff Phil Sims’ experience when he took over former Sheriff Scott Walls’ office.

Read their full report here: