Two arrested after meth and cocaine found in Guntersville apartment

GUNTERSVILLE, Ala. – Marshall County Drug Task Force agents arrested two people after they found cocaine and meth in their apartment.

The agents searched Curtis Spurgeon and Lenissa Horton’s apartment in Guntersville. Agents recovered about 80 grams of cocaine and 8 grams of meth.

Authorities charged Spurgeon with trafficking cocaine, unlawful possession with intent (cocaine), unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, chemical endangerment (meth), unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, and chemical endangerment. Authorities charged Horton with unlawful possession of a controlled substance.